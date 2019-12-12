Southwest is adding more daily departures from Lambert this summer, upping the number of flight from June to August.
A total of 14 to 22 will be added, including routes to Los Angeles, New York, and multiple cities in Florida.
Additional international destinations will include the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.
The new schedule that runs from June 7 through August 10.
