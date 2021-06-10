ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Southwest Airlines announced new direct service from St. Louis to San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Direct services will be weekly, on Saturdays, beginning November 13. Tickets go on sale June 10.
“We cannot be more excited to learn that Southwest is offering this direct service to San Juan,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director in a media release. “We believe the people in our region are ready to take advantage of any direct service an airline serving St. Louis Lambert International Airport has to offer. We’re certain San Juan will become another of the successful destinations available for travelers using our airport.”
