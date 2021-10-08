SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A billboard in southwest Missouri is making headlines across the state.
The billboard reads: “GET OFF YOUR BUTT! Get. To Work. Apply Anywhere.”
Brad Parke, the general manager of Greek Corner Screen and Embroidery in Springfield, said he is trying to lock down employees like many other business owners. So, he and a handful of other business owners banded together to pay for the billboard.
“So many people have their feelings on their sleeve,” he said. “Get over it! It’s time to grow up.”
Parke said the billboard is a sarcastic attempt to motivate people to get back to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.