ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Those flying Southwest Airlines out of Lambert Airport will have more options this spring, as the carrier announced they are offering new routes and restoring service to some that were canceled.
In a release Thursday, Lambert officials detailed the changes, which will begin March 11.
Southwest will offer new, daily service to Long Beach, California (LGB), and Jacksonville, Florida (JAX).
Additionally, Southwest’s schedule also includes increasing and returning service to the following:
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) goes from two flights to three daily
- STL to LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) goes from one flight to two daily
- Suspended service to Indianapolis International Airport (IND) returns with two daily flights
- STL service to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) returns as a daily flight
- Service to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) returns on Saturdays
“We are thrilled that Southwest plans to add these new destinations for our passengers,” said Lambert Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge in a release. “This schedule shows Southwest Airlines is committed to St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and we are playing an important role as the airline increases its overall schedule.”
From March 11 to April 11, 2021, Southwest has scheduled 82 departures daily out of St. Louis Sunday through Friday, with 78 departures on Saturdays serving 47 destinations.
Once April 12 arrives, the number of daily departures increases to 106 Sunday through Friday and 103 on Saturday, serving 53 destinations.
According to Lambert officials, it will be the second most destinations for Southwest out of St. Louis ever.
