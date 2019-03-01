HOUSTON, Tx (KMOV.com) – Southwest Airlines is getting a lot of praise for helping a bridesmaid in trouble.
Thursday, Taylor Kenney tweeted at Southwest Airlines that her friend left her bridesmaid dress in Houston but the wedding is Saturday in Costa Rica. Kenney asked if Southwest could get the dress on the next flight out.
@SouthwestAir help!! My friend is in a wedding on Saturday in Costa Rica but she left her bridesmaid dress here in Houston! Can we get her dress on flight #1734 tomorrow??? #WorthATry #BestCustomerService— Taylor Kenney (@taylorkenney7) March 1, 2019
Southwest responded to Kenney’s tweet and the bridesmaid dress will be ready to fly to Costa Rica Friday morning.
