ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Southwest Airlines launched its spring travel four day sale Monday that includes flights to Cleveland, Des Moines and Nashville for less than $100.
The sale includes over 40 domestic and international destinations departing from St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Anyone wishing to take advantage of the deal must book their flight by February 28.
Other destinations include Austin ($125), Denver ($101), Seattle ($165), and Cancun ($192).
Domestic travel dates are March 19 through May 22 and international travel dates are valid from April 23 through May 16.
