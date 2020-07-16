Southwest Airlines posts first loss in 11 years

A Southwest Airlines jet leaves Midway Airport on January 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four new daily non-stop flights from St. Louis will be available for travelers between July 26 and Aug. 10, 2020.

“Southwest continues to believe in St. Louis and its possibilities,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director. “We are very excited they are putting additional flights through STL for the next few weeks.”

Southwest Airlines will offer the flights daily from St. Louis Lambert Airport to Grand Rapids, MI (GRR), Norfolk, VA (ORF), Providence, RI (PVD) and Charlotte, NC (CLT).

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

