ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Questions are swirling after a second deadly accident involving the Boeing 737 MAX-8 jet in five months.
Ethiopian Airlines grounded the rest of its fleet of brand new jetliners after Sunday's crash that killed all 157 people on board.
In October, 189-people died when the same model of jet went down off the coast of Indonesia.
A preliminary report on that crash finds that the pilots fought to control the plane when the automatic safety system malfunctioned.
The largest carrier at Lambert airport does fly the 737 MAX, and they do fly them through St. Louis.
Southwest Airlines flies the 737 MAX 8, the fleet includes 34 of them.
They are used system-wide and the company isn’t planning any changes to their operations.
But the airline confirms they are in close contact with Boeing, and will remain so during the investigative process.
American does not operate the 737 MAX on any routes through St. Louis, Delta doesn't have any in their fleet, Frontier only operates the Airbus, and Sun Country and Alaska Airlines do not own any.
For passengers wanting to know if they’re flying on a 737 MAX, the easiest way to tell is to click on your flight number, which pulls up the aircraft type.
