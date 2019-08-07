ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An auction will close Wednesday night after a South City bar suddenly closed.
The items being auctioned off come from the Southtown Pub in the Southampton neighborhood, which announced Monday it would be closing after 10 years in business.
Among the items up for auction are kitchen equipment, televisions, alcohol and games.
A public preview of the items up for auction will take place at 3707 S. Kingshighway Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 7.
Click here for more details or to view the items up for auction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.