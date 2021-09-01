ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Residents in the St. Louis area will have an easier time getting out to get vaccinated, as Wednesday, Toyota, through AARP, donated three minivans to the Southside Wellness Center.
The goal is to make it easer for the wellness center to use the vehicles to go out in the community and help hard-to-reach people who don't have their own transportation, and take them COVID-19 vaccinations. The vans will be put into immediate use around the city.
