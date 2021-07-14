CHESTER, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A celebration in southern Illinois was fit for a centenarian Wednesday.
The city of Chester - about 60 miles south of St. Louis - planned a surprise drive-by honk parade for Robert Mueller's 100th birthday. He's a World War II veteran and when the word spread about the parade, many in the community wanted to participate.
"Really exciting. The VFW had a bingo last night and they all go up and sang happy birthday to me," Mueller said.
Friends and family traveled from so far away as St. Charles to celebrate with him.
