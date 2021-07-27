METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS/CBS NEWSPATH) – Health officials in southern Illinois are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 as thousands of people are expected to attend the 2021 Superman Celebration this weekend.
“So, any type of large gathering is going to be a concern for us. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a festival or whether it’s the church gathering or a birthday party,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department.
Ryder said the region's COVID infection rates are “not good.”
"People getting together in groups of people outside there homes is going to be problematic especially with the rate of infections that were seeing throughout the region right now,” Ryder continued.
Majority of the festival’s events are outdoors. A festival leader said they are doing everything they can to keep Superman fans safe during the event.
“We are following the guidelines set out by the health department, ours is Southern Seven, and then also the State of Illinois guidelines as well,” said Lisa Gower, co-chair of the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce.
Gower stressed that hand sanitizing stations will be placed all over the event and mask wearing is optional for vaccinated attendees.
"We are hoping if you are not vaccinated that you will wear a mask, that is part of the guidelines that are out. But we are hoping that people will be kind to each other, most everyone that comes to the Superman celebration is kind after all they are truth Justice and the American way,” she said.
The Superman Celebration will run from Friday through Sunday.
