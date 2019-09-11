BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A small earthquake rattled southeast Missouri overnight.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was centered just over 4 miles north-northeast of Bonne Terre early Wednesday morning.
There have been no reports of damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.