ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you've been wanting to go on a trip this fall or early winter, now is the time to book your trip.
Southwest Airline's three-day sale runs through Thursday.
The sale includes one way flights to cities, including Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles.
The sale does not include flights on Fridays and Sundays.
For more information, click here for a full list of the sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.