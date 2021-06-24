ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A south St. Louis woman is frustrated after she says a live power line fell in her backyard, was cut down by crews and was just left there.
On Monday, Allyson Duffin-Dalton said she woke up to find the power line down in the backyard of her home, which she believes was from the storms overnight. She said it was clear the wire was still live.
“We could hear it and we could smell the singeing oh it smelled so bad," said Duffin-Dalton.
Firefighters and an Ameren crew responded to her home to help. She said Ameren cut down the power line and just left it chopped up, scattered in her alley.
“I’m just mad. This should have been cleaned up," said Duffin-Dalton. “I figured there would be a time and that they might have I guess a little sheet of all the destinations they went and they just have a clean up crew come through and clean everything up," said Duffin-Dalton.
A clean up never happened. Instead, she was told the clean up falls on her.
Ameren said because Ameren owns the wire, its crews are responsible for taking care of downed power lines, which includes cleaning it up. A spokesperson for the company said she could not find a ticket for Duffin-Dalton's case and, therefore, does not know why the wires were left in the alley.
“It’s hard enough keeping this alley clean and then we have literal professional crews that have been contracted through the city, or state, or government or whatever and then they just throw the trash on the ground," said Duffin-Dalton.
Ameren said it's been working hard over the last couple years to install stronger poles and wires. It's also been installing smart technology, which allows power to be rerouted. This means if a neighborhood's power went out during a storm and that technology was installed, the power source could be rerouted and help the lights come back on sooner.
