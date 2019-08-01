SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A south St. Louis woman is accusing the city of 'dropping the ball' by not taking action to prevent a historic church in the Fox Park neighborhood from collapsing.
WATCH: South City church collapses to ground
JoAnn Spencer lives near south Jefferson Avenue next to Prophesy MB Church, which collapsed July 20. Bricks that fell from the church totaled her car parked on the sidewalk.
She plans to sue the city and the church for the damage. Spencer says the city knew the building was a threat to public safety, but did nothing to prevent it from collapsing.
“They had an obligation and a responsibility to tear this building down and they didn’t. They dropped the ball," said Spencer.
Documents News 4 obtained show the city condemned Prophesy MB Church on May 13. The notice cited several violations including a partially collapsed roof and wall.
The church was given 10 days to make repairs, tear it down, or file an appeal. The pastor, Johnny Chester, says he couldn't afford to do that.
The city didn't show up again until July 8 when the building was condemned again, but no specific date was given on when the church needed to make necessary repairs or demolish it.
On July 20, the church collapsed on its own. Witnesses say the dust was so thick that you couldn't even see across Jefferson.
The St. Louis City Building Commissioner Frank Oswald says the church is not the city's responsibility because it's privately owned. He also adds that there are roughly 4,000 condemned buildings in the city and there isn't enough money in the budget to demolish all of them.
"If we have just 4,000 buildings and you’re talking maybe $10,000 a building (for demolition), you’re talking $40 million. I don’t have a budget of $40 million to take buildings," said Oswald.
For that reason, Oswald says the city ranks condemned buildings to determine which need to be torn down first.
“We do try to base our demolition decisions on real criteria as far as the condition, how bad the condition of the building is, its location, you know adjacent to schools, that type of thing," said Oswald.
Oswald wasn't able to say where Prophesy MB Church falls on that list.
Spencer calls that an 'excuse' and says the church not taking action put people's lives in jeopardy.
"Are you saying money is more important, your budget is more important?" said Spencer.
The city says it will have a contractor at the church to clean up the mess. Oswald tells News 4 it should be cleaned up within the next 60 to 90 days.
