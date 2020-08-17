SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new name is coming for a South City school that was previously named after a Confederate Army lieutenant.
Kennard Classical Junior Academy will now be known as Classical Junior Academy. The St. Louis Public School Board of Education approved the name change.
RELATED: Parents pushing to change name of south St. Louis school named after Confederate general
The school's namesake was Samuel M. Kennard. He was a Confederate general, founder of the Veiled Prophecy and a friend of the Ku Klux Klan.
Concerned parents started working to remove Kennard's name from the charter school more than five years ago.
