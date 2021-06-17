ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Residents living near Dutchtown in south St. Louis City said they were caught off guard seeing newly installed 'bump outs' designed to slow traffic. Residents say there were no markers on the bump outs, which led to several of them popping tires.
“We came through at night. We didn’t know it was there, we hit it and we were looking like 'oh my gosh did we just hit somebody or something,'" said resident Cassandra Logan.
Logan said just days later she popped two of her tires when she scooted over closer to the bump out trying to avoid another vehicle. She quickly realized she was not the only one.
“They’ve been here for a couple of months if not three months. They look like they’ve been there for years because all the marks, all the chunks of concrete missing because people are hitting it," said Logan.
According to St. Louis City Aderwoman Cara Spencer, people living in the Gravois-Jefferson Neighborhood requested something to slow traffic on Compton Avenue. Spencer said bump outs are used in other parts of the country and are effective.
Here's the problem. Spencer tells News 4 the bump outs were installed on April 2. On Tuesday, News 4 noticed there were no markers alerting drivers.
“Aren't you all engineers," Logan said. "Don’t you know that needs to be marked and why wait so long?”
News 4 called the city asking why, letting the city know we'd likely cover the story Thursday.
“We had traffic safety equipment, cones and everything on there, but they disappeared on us," Jamie Wilson said, the director of the St. Louis City Streets Department.
When News 4 drove by the intersection with the bump outs again on Thursday afternoon, the city not only had painted the crosswalks but also painted the bump outs.
News 4 asked Wilson if the city addressed the problem because of our interest in the story. "Oh no, it wasn’t because you called. We were going to do that," Wilson said.
Wilson said you'll notice more bump outs, which serve a similar purpose as the boulders seen across St. Louis.
Logan believes there's a better solution. “What could and probably should have been done is the normal speed bumps," Logan said.
Wilson said if your car was damaged from one bump outs, you can contact the Citizens' Service Bureau and possibly get a refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.