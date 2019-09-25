SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - It’s a nuisance that’s been frustrating residents along Mardel Avenue for at least a year.
“It’s just becoming a fossil pretty much,” said Sam Dorshow.
Dorshow says he’s been complaining to the city about an abandoned car. He says he filed a complaint with the City of St. Louis back in April to have the car towed.
He says the city responded, sending out an investigator to look at it, but nothing happened after that.
“I can definitely understand being low on staff and it can take a while, I didn’t think it would be going on for a year,” said Dorshow.
The city's tow director blamed what happened on human error as the reason why the tow pick-up went unchecked. He says over the summer, a driver was sent to pick up the car but had the wrong address.
After News 4 made phone calls Wednesday, the city sent out a tow truck to have the vehicle removed.
The city told News 4 back in July it’s a challenge to keep up in towing abandoned vehicles.
Currently, they have around 40 vehicles that need to be towed, on top of getting nearly 20 calls a day to pick vehicles up.
The city says they are looking to hire tow truck drivers because they are currently short.
To apply for a job with the City of St. Louis, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.