ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man died after being shot Sunday night in the Carondelet neighborhood.
Police said the man, later identified as 18-year-old Jaquis Robinson, was shot in the chest in the area of Robert and Alabama shortly after 9 p.m. and dropped off at a local hospital.
The man was instantly taken to surgery where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
