ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at a south St. Louis home where people are trapped inside Sunday morning.
The fire broke out in the 1400 block of Chouteau after smoke was seen coming from a three story building, according to fire officials.
It is unknown if there are any injuries reported at this time.
This a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
