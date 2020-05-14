ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Schools around St. Louis are looking at ways to reopen and some of their plans include portable handwashing stations outside their buildings.
There’s a shortage of the stations but one south St. Louis business is trying to meet the need.
Over the past several weeks you may have noticed portable handwashing stations in front of some grocery stores or shops. They're suddenly in great demand and there aren't enough to go around.
At Portable Water Closet in south St. Louis, they've been getting a lot of calls for portable handwashing stations from businesses and schools.
“We have had a lot of calls especially for preschools and elementary schools that are really hopeful to open..and I know as a mom I am too,” said Kathryn Barcom with Portable Water Closet.
Schools are already looking at how they're going to open in the fall and want to include the handwashing stations in their plans.
Before the pandemic if Barcom wanted to order some new handwashing stations it would take about two weeks. But if you order today, it would take until September or December at the earliest.
With huge events, such as Fair Saint Louis either cancelled or about-to-be-cancelled special event businesses like Barcom’s are losing thousands of dollars.
Troy Kayser with Portable Water Closet has been working on a modified version of a handwashing station.
Finding sinks at this time isn’t easy, so that’s why they're taking 55 gallon drums that were used for hand sanitizer and will be turning them into handwashing stations.
Kayser is still working on the prototype trying to tweak and modify as need be.
The handwashing stations rent for anywhere from $85 to $120 a month.
“We're told once they settle on a final design for their handwashing station all the parts are readily available and they could start production,” said Kayser.
It's another case of a business having to adapt in difficult times.
