South Roxana police chief using recent police chase to draw attention to state law

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The South Roxana police chief is using a recent police chase to draw attention to the state’s fleeing and eluding statue.
Monday, Carlos Boles was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. During the chase, a South Roxana police car was rammed, and two officers were injured. The 25-year-old suspect was arrested after his car crashed at the entrance of Lewis and Clark Park in Harford. According to police, Boles, of Alton, was in possession of a controlled substance package for delivery.
Boles was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. He was then taken to the Madison County Jail and charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death. His bond was set at $250,000.
While announcing the arrest and charges against Boles, Police Chief Bob Coles stated, “In my opinion, it is time to quit safeguarding the criminal element who put everyone at risk. The way felony charges work are the higher the number the less severe are the consequences. So class 4 felony being less severe than a class 3, class 2, or a class 1.”
Coles continued, “As it stands now, someone who flees from police at over 100 mph through your town is consider[ed] in the eyes of our law not as severe as someone who puts plates on a vehicle that it does not belong on.”
Aggravated fleeing is a class 4 felony, while moving plates to a different car without registering the vehicle is a class 2 felony, according to Coles. “Illinois law makes the risk versus reward way to skewed for the criminal in this case. If you’re a criminal why not try and get away, because the consequences of getting caught are more serious than fleeing in the first place,” said Coles.
Coles asks anyone who is concerned about the law to contact their local state representative.
