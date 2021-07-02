SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The South Roxana Fire Department is mourning the death of Fire Chief William “Todd” Werner.
Thursday, the department announced the “untimely death” of Chief Werner. He joined the department in 1996 and served as Fire Chief from 2013 until July 1, 2021.
“Our brother and Chief has been escorted to his next step in his service to his fellow man,” South Roxana Fire Department posted on Facebook. “The members of the fire service lost a great man and our department has lost a member of our family. Please keep our department as well as the Werner family close to your heart. 3100 we got your family from here.”
No other information regarding Werner’s death has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.