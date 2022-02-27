ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The brick wall towering over Ritz Park on South Grand in South St. Louis lit up with a message of unity for Ukraine Saturday evening. The images of support were created and projected by artist Raven Fox.
South Grand is made up of 22 immigrant-owned businesses representing 14 countries. The executive director of the South Grand Business Community Improvement District said this was one way they could show support.
"We wish we could do more and maybe down the road we can but for right now we just want to show Ukraine that we're with them and that we stand with them," said Rachel Witt with the South Grand CID.
The images were only for one night.
