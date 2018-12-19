COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A South Dakota woman found dead in a crashed car on Interstate 70 was the victim of a shooting, police said Wednesday.
Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol said Melissa Peskey, 40, of Sioux Falls, was found deceased in the drivers side of a crashed car in Cooper County on Thursday night. The car was found two miles west of the interstate's interchange with Highway 135, 40 miles west of Columbia.
An autopsy performed on Peskey indicated she had died of a gunshot wound. The bullet came from outside of the car, police said.
Police have no suspects in custody and are asking for anyone who knows something to come forward and call police at 573-751-1000.
