SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police have canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman who was reported missing from South County Tuesday afternoon.
An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Rosanna Belford, 54.
Police said she was supposed to pick up her grandchild from school on Tuesday but did not arrive. She has medical conditions that require medication that she did not have with her.
Hours after issuing the advisory, police said Belford had been found and was safe.
