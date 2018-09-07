ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man charged Saturday with murder, robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a murder outside of a South County Walmart Thursday is also being investigated as the suspect in a St. Louis City robbery.

Suspect charged with South County Walmart murder

St. Louis County police arrested and charged Jesse Kelley, 38, on Saturday with the murder of 29-year-old Alex Marley on September 6.

St. Louis County police said Jesse Kelley, 38, was charged in the murder of 29-year-old Alex Marley Thursday night, according to South County police. 

Marley was discovered in his car outside of the Walmart store suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. A probable cause statement said Marley was found without his wallet.

"He's not coming back through those doors and that's the most disheartening thing about it," said John Armengol. 

Alexander Marley

Alexander Marley, 29, was shot and killed September 6 outside of a Walmart on Telegraph Road.

Armengol recalls memories of when Marley began catering at Andres Banquets six years. 

"He came in at 22, 23 years old and we gave him a great opportunity and take a opportunity with this kind of volume and he flourished," he said. 

Marley's father, Alex Marley, told News 4 that it's possible that his son was trying to help a stranger who asked for help.

"My son was one of the finest young men that ever lived and he would always help people and that's what he was doing last night i'm sure he probably gave this guy a ride and this is what he gets," said the young chef's father.

Kelley is also suspected of kidnapping a 17-year-old and forcing him to drive to an ATM in St. Louis, police said.

Kelley is being held by the South County Police Department on a $500,000 bond.

Central West End Kidnapping, Robbery suspect

The suspect in connection with a kidnapping and robbery was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt with blue jeans. 

