ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man charged Saturday in connection with a murder outside of a South County Walmart Thursday has also been charged in connection with a kidnapping and robbery that occurred in the Central West End on the same day.
Jesse Kelley, 38 is charged with robbery, armed criminal action and kidnapping.
Kelley is accused of entering a 17-year-old's car in the 5400 block of Westminster, pointing a gun at him and demanding he drive to an ATM to withdraw money.
The teen told Kelley he did not know how to use an ATM. Police say he instead drove to a Straub's at Kingshighway and Maryland, went inside and got $100 in cash and then gave the money to Kelley.
Kelley has also been charged in the murder of 29-year-old Alex Marley.
Marley was discovered in his car outside of the Walmart store suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
Kelley is also charged with first-degree robbery after a probable cause statement said Marley was found without his wallet on Thursday.
"He's not coming back through those doors and that's the most disheartening thing about it," said John Armengol.
Armengol recalls memories of when Marley began catering at Andres Banquets six years.
"He came in at 22, 23 years old and we gave him a great opportunity and take a opportunity with this kind of volume and he flourished," he said.
Marley's father, Alex Marley, told News 4 that it's possible that his son was trying to help a stranger who asked for help.
"My son was one of the finest young men that ever lived and he would always help people and that's what he was doing last night i'm sure he probably gave this guy a ride and this is what he gets," said the young chef's father.
Kelley had previously served 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to setting a fire at a Maplewood roofing business in January 2015.
He admitted to stealing an explosive material used to repair roofs.
Court records show he was ordered to attend a drug abuse rehab program and get job training. He was also not allowed to have guns or weapons.
Kelley is being held by the St. Louis County Police Department on a $500,000 bond.
