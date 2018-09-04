AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- A South County teenager is back in business after his lawn care equipment was stolen on Saturday.
Toby Renshaw is 15-years-old and started a lawn mowing business at the start of the summer. Renshaw is on the autism spectrum and said his business has helped him foster a passion, as well as earn money towards a car.
“I always wanted to be a little bit more active since I usually stay inside, play some of my games.”
On Saturday, Toby said he was mowing in the backyard and put the rest of his equipment on his client’s driveway. When he was finished, he came to grab it and realized it had been stolen.
“I was shocked, angry and very disappointed in that person, whoever took my stuff.”
Renshaw was without a leaf blower, weed eater and gas can. His neighbor, Ken Collora owns a tree service company and caught wind of what happened. He sent a message to Renshaw’s stepdad offering to help.
“I didn’t want him to discouraged so that’s why I offered my leaf blower to him, really wasn’t a big deal.”
The following evening, Collora gave Renshaw his brand new leaf blower, putting him back in business.
“I am glad he did that showing that there’s still kind people in the world,” said Renshaw.
Collora owns Kentara Tree Service and performs lawncare for free twice a month to families in need. He said what he did for Renshaw is simply paying it forward.
“We live in a community where we’re suppose to help each other and I think that’s a big deal.”
