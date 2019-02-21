ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The South County Technical School was briefly locked down Thursday as police searched for a man suspected of stealing a car.
Sunset Hills Police apprehended the suspect on W. Watson Rd at Bond Place after a brief foot pursuit. Neither the officers or the suspect were injured.
At 11:40 Thursday morning, the Sunset Hills Police Department received calls regarding a suspicious black SUV in a residential area west of I-270. Officers responded and discovered a black SUV that was reported stolen by the Hillsboro Police Department earlier in the morning. A Sunset Hills officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled into Laumeier Sculpture Park, where he struck a tree and abandoned the vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot.
The precautionary lockdown at South County Technical School and Peace Haven, a long-term care facility, was lifted by authorities at 1:00pm.
