ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The precision machining class at South Technical High School is a special school district facility that serves students from several county school districts.
"We teach students at this school to manufacture parts from metal. And one project is to program a computerized lathe to manufacture a cylindrical part, a round part," said teacher Bob Arcipowski.
Every year around this time, they make ornaments for their Christmas tree. This year. The students came up with something a bit out of the ordinary.
“They said, ‘Why not the Stanley Cup? and I said, “Okay!’" Arcipowski recalled.
George Allen, a senior at Eureka High School and a big hockey fan, headed up the project.
“I think it brings joy to me, and a lot of other people enjoyed it as much as I did because it's something simple that you can make your own," he said.
Students can't sell any ornaments they make, so they give them to the teachers at the school. This year they are doing something special with them: They are going to give them to the Blues players and coaches.
The ornaments will be personalized using an engraver.
"So this one I made a Blues note for the coaches and medical faculty, but the players will all get their own number," Allen said.
Most students make ornaments that hang on their parents’ tree at Christmas.
These students’ might be hanging on a tree in the home of a St. Louis Blues player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.