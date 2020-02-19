ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for the suspect who tried to run over an officer in South County overnight.
According to police, the suspect tried to run over a St. Louis County officer who tried to stop her following a shoplifting at the Old Navy on Old Lemay Ferry around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The suspect drove off following the incident.
The officer was not injured.
No other information has been released.
