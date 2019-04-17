ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Homeowners in south St. Louis County are voicing their frustrations after a road project is delayed yet again.
The work is at Musick Avenue and Gravois Road.
St. Louis County's Department of Transportation is adding turn lanes, shaving depth off the hill, and adding an entrance to the new Grant's View Library Branch location.
The project is already five months behind and now county officials are confirming another snafu.
All work is on hold while engineers try to find a fix for the latest oversight. In the meantime, homeowners say so many drivers are cutting through their neighborhood while Musick Ave is closed that their streets are becoming dangerous.
"There's no stop signs. People are coming around corners and not stopping and everything else. It's chaotic," said Barry Papke who lives along Cambrook Drive.
It wasn't always this way.
"It's normally a quiet neighborhood, not a lot of traffic. But now people are speeding through," said Harold Brinkmann
For a full year now, drivers have been using their neighborhood as a cut-through while construction work continues on Musick and Gravois.
First, an unmarked cable put crews months behind. Then, this spring, they uncovered an unmarked concrete block that supports a water main for Missouri American Water.
"That stopped us in our tracks. We have to redesign project," said Dave Wrone, spokesperson for St. Louis County Department of Transportation.
A spokesperson for Missouri American Water said they take responsibility for the oversight, saying they should have had it marked for county crews when the project was being designed. MAW says it will foot the bill for the redesign.
The setback could drag work out into the summer.
"It just seems like every time they turn around, there is something new in this project that delays it," says Papke.
"I can't over emphasize the fact that we appreciate neighbors' frustrations. We feel terrible about it. We are working as fast as we can to get latest complication resolved. I am very, very sorry to people who live here and have to put up with it every day," said Wrone.
As far as the speeding concerns, St. Louis County Police say they are well aware of the speeding complaints and have added more resources to the area like a radar speed sign and extra patrols.
Some neighbors recommended stop signs, but those have to be approved by the County Council after a traffic study.
Now, neighbors are just hoping all the frustrations and delays are worth it in the end.
"Oh I think so, we just wish it would get done," said Papke
