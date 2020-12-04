ST. LOUIS COUNTY Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A South County resident has one impressive light show, but that's just the start of what he's done to celebrate Christmas in 2020.
News 4's Steve Harris got a look at the eye-popping front yard display, including the amusement park ride that goes with it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.