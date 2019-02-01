ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A south St. Louis County neighborhood is up in arms about a new business moving in. Neighbors say the new owner is tearing down part of their history, but the new owner is defending his plans and the right to execute them.
The property in question is on Cordes Drives, off Lindbergh, across from South County Center mall.
Right now, all demolition is stopped at the property while the site plan is reviewed by St. Louis County's zoning, planning, and transportation departments, as well as MODOT and MSD. After previously being cited, the owner says he is waiting for the green-light from the county and proper permits before doing any more work. However, he's already taken down half of a neighborhood entrance monument made of stone.
"Suddenly we spotted bulldozers and x's on the house," said Dee Magee of the work first spotted in the summer of 2018. "Since it's (the entrance monument) been there since the 1950s it's like tearing down an old heirloom. It really has upset people."
Magee is one of a chorus of neighbors that have been speaking out against the new owner's actions. The torn-down wall is just what caught their attention first.
"We were also concerned when we found out what was going there," said Magee.
While a house has sat there at 3942 Cordes Drive since the 1950s, the plot has been zoned commercial since the 1960s, according to staff in St. Louis County's zoning department.
Since the property was on the market and only allowed for commercial use from now on, Antonio Rotellini bought it to make it the new home of Ray's Jewelers, which has been a few miles away on Lemay Ferry for decades.
Rotellini declined an on camera interview but sent News 4 his revised plans that he says he submitted to the county for review Friday. He told News 4 he originally planned to repurpose the existing house but after asbestos was found, he is now planning on demolishing it and building a new structure. His plans show the new building at the corner and the parking lot behind it, accessible from Cordes. He also stressed to News 4 that the business will not be a pawn shop, rather, it will be a jewelry store.
"I would be a lot happier about that. I would sure like to see that in writing," said Magee.
As far as the entrance wall, Rotellini says it had to go to make room for a sidewalk and handicap accessibility. He also says it was a liability in the shape it was in, a claim neighbors disagree with.
"Actually people have been taking care of them. Going up and tuck pointing them," said Magee.
The one thing both Rotellini and neighbors can agree on is that they are anxious to move plans through the County's site-plan review process.
"That is why we wanted to talk to him, to try and clear some things out. I think we can come to a nice compromise or a nice conclusion and welcome him to the neighborhood," said Magee.
"Hopefully these plans are approved this time and we can move forward. The day the permits are ready I will be paying for the new permits and beginning construction," said Rotellini in an e-mail to News 4.
As far as the brick wall goes and whether he had the right to take it down, Rotellini says it was on his property and there was no easement.
St. Louis County Departments of Transportation and Public Works Public Information Manager told News 4 they would have to locate and examine the original site plans filed in connection with the subdivision’s construction in order to determine whether that's true, and since this is a development that was built in the early 1950s, those plans may very well not exist. While he said they would investigate that further, those results were not available by the time News 4's story first aired.
However, on Friday, Rotellini told News 4 he has "not ruled out" putting parts of the monument back up again, if it can fit into his approved plans.
