AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man in custody for the death of woman found in Affton Wednesday morning allegedly said he had to commit the killing for "the insurance policy."
Around 10:30 a.m., officers from St. Louis County’s Affton Southwest Precinct were called to the 10200 block of Marble Arch Lane. When they arrived, officers found Karen Callis, 61, dead of apparent stab wounds.
Police said Timothy Kuehn, 51, of Arnold is charged with murder and armed criminal action.
Police said Kuehn stabbed Callis multiple times inside the home. He reportedly told investigators "he had to kill her for the insurance policy."
Kuehn is being held without bond.
