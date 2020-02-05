AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A neighborhood in south St. Louis County said a man’s outbursts and fits of rage in the dark of night are terrorizing them. One neighbor has gone so far as to seek a protection order, but is frustrated because the process is being slowed.
Al Eckert said he’s taken extra precautions for safety around his house since showing News 4 video from late last year of a neighbor who was under the influence and trying to break into his home.
“We’re scared, we’re locking our storm doors every night,” said Eckert.
Eckert said the man was arrested after the December incident, and his exact whereabouts right now are unknown.
Eckert told News 4 he’s frustrated with St. Louis courts for dragging out granting a restraining order he’s filed against this troubled neighbor.
He said he’s tried for the last six weeks to get the order granted from St. Louis County courts.
He said one judge denied the order.
The case was then passed to another judge who promised the case wouldn’t be continued or stalled any further. And now the case has been handed to yet another judge.
“We got a guy living two doors away that I can’t get a restraining order against,” he said.
Eckert said in previous incidents police released the man hours after his arrest.
Police said they couldn’t hold him indefinitely while they waited on an arrest warrant.
Missouri law says restraining orders can only be granted after a hearing.
Eckert said he’s hoping for progress when they return to court later this month.
We did reach out to St. Louis County courts for a response to this. We will update this story once we get a response.
