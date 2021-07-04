SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local veteran is celebrating two birthdays this weekend. First, America's with the Fourth of July and his own.
Paul Jobe, a resident at Bethesda Hawthorne Place in South County, celebrated his 90th birthday and incorporated his love for Harley Davidson. His love of motorcycles dates back to when he was stationed in England with the Air Force after World War II. Jobe’s daughter, Cindy Heffernan, wanted to make this birthday special.
Jobe’s wife died recently and he was then quarantined in the senior home during the pandemic.
“We drive by the Harley shop when there are doctors’ visits and he loves the Harleys and he asks me to take a detour and drive through and see the motorcycles,” Heffernan said. “So I talked to doctors. They responded and came out in full force, it was awesome.”
During the parade, the birthday boy got to hop on the back of a motorcycle and go for a ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.