BEL-RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A police officer was injured after a man attempted to escape and dragged the officer with him along Natural Bridge Road, according to police.
Officials with the Bel-Ridge Police Department said a woman noticed her estranged husband following her in a car most of Sunday morning.
Concerned, she drove to the police department. Her estranged husband, identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey Tedrick, followed her into the lot in what police say was a stolen car.
Not seeing any officers, the woman left the lot and drover to a nearby convenience store. Tedrick also followed her there, so she left and drove back to the police station around 1 p.m.
A detective and an officer were outside when she pulled into the lot with Tedrick behind her.
The detective spoke to the woman while the other officer spoke to Tedrick.
As the officer attempted to open his door, Tedrick drove away, briefly dragging the officer onto Natural Bridge.
Officers chased Tedrick, but he crashed his car near the Memorial Park Cemetery at 5200 Lucas and Hunt Road.
He reportedly then fled on foot. Officers used their Tasers and took him into custody. He was taken to DePaul Hospital for observation, when police say he assaulted another officer in an attempt to escape the hospital.
Tedrick was overpowered by the officer and taken to the St. Louis County Justice Center.
Officers later discovered the car Tedrick was driving was a stolen vehicle from St. Peters.
The officer that was dragged sustained minor injuries.
