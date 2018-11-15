ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Affinia Healthcare workers in south St. Louis County Tuesday trained for an active a shooter situation, a situation they will hopefully never have to experience.
Peacemaker Defense Group helped trained the employees. Peacemaker Defense Group is based out of Richmond Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.