SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Diego's first birthday party was almost ruined due to the flooding on the River Des Peres.
The family booked the main pavilion at Lemay Park for the party, but the park remains flooded and isn't expected to open in time.
News 4's Kristen Cornett has more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.