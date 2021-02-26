ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A couple found dead inside of their South County home was in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, according to St. Louis County police.
Officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of Glen Bay Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 for a suspicious death. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman, both in their 40s, dead inside of the home. Authorities said there were no signs of foul play at the scene.
Family members told officers the couple was in quarantine after testing positive and showing symptoms of the coronavirus. Police said there is no reason to believe the deaths were caused by anything other than COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.