SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Officials are asking the public for help tracking down for possible suspects who broke into six businesses in South County overnight Tuesday.
Police said robber(s) broken into six businesses in the Lindbergh and the Lin Ferry area. The robber(s) would break into windows or through the doors before taking off with cash, according to police.
The following break-ins occurred between 12:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. at the following businesses:
South Town Dodge - 7127 S. Lindbergh
Concord Cleaners - 11415 Concord Village Ave.
Concord Animal Hospital - 11705 Baptist Church Rd.
Auto Tire - 11711 Baptist Church Rd.
Tailor's Boutique - 9951 Lin Ferry Dr.
Medcuro Orthotics and Prosthetics - 9959 Lin Ferry Dr.
Officials are asking for anyone who may have videos or images stills from surveillance cameras to contact them.
Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information regarding the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.