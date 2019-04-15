Mugshot Mitchell Finley 41519

Mitchell Finley, 56, is accused of robbing the Midwest Bank Centre in South County.

 St. Louis County Police

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 56-year-old man is facing charges after a bank robbery in South County over the weekend.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Louis County police were called to the Midwest Bank Centre on Telegraph after a man reportedly walked into the bank demanding money and left with an unknown amount.

Following the robbery, Mitchell Finley was found at a nearby bar and arrested. He was reportedly found to be in possession of a revolver and admitted to his involvement in the robbery.

According to police, the bank’s money was found on Finley.

Charges against Finley were announced Monday morning. He’s been charged with stealing from a financial institution and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $75,000.

