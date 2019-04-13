SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a South County bank was robbed Saturday morning.
St. Louis County police responded to the Midwest Bank on Telegraph for the report of a robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said bank staff told them a man walked into the bank demanding money and leaving with an unknown amount.
Police said they do not know whether the man was armed.
If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers or the St. Louis County Police Department.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.