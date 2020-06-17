SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A South County sixth grader is behind a movement to help black lives matter by making a difference, mowing one lawn at a time.
11-year-old Jack Powers has a number of hobbies, but his latest extra-curricular is mowing lawns.
“I just wanted to make a change and I didn't like how people were being treated,” said Jack.
He started his own lawn mowing business, but instead of pocketing his earnings, he's donating to the Black Lives Matter Organization.
“I saw what happened to George Floyd and saw how people were being treated and I decided to make a change,” Jack added.
Jack tells News 4 he came up with the idea about a week and a half ago. He put up flyers throughout his neighborhood and since then, the response has been overwhelming.
Neighbor April Strelinger says the flyer sparked a conversation within her own household.
“There's been a lot of change, flux and hardship so to see Jack's poster and find a helper, it actually opened up a great conversation with my son about how he can be a helper,” said Strelinger.
While she didn’t need her lawn mowed, Strelinger felt compelled to donate.
So far, Jack says he's raised $110. Anyone who wants to donate or have their lawn mowed can contact Jack at JackForBLM@gmail.com.
