KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The South Clay Avenue overpass bridge in downtown Kirkwood has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
According to the city, the bridge was closed at 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed until officials are certain it is safe or until repairs can be made.
The city said they were made aware of a safety issue and contacted a structural engineer to assess the bridge’s structural integrity.
During the indefinite closure, drivers are urged to detour to Harrison Avenue on the west side and Taylor Avenue on the east side.
