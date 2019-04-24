SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Karen Strombach says her nights have been restless since an intruder entered her home on Monday.
“I do remember hearing some scratching noises in the night, but I thought it was my crazy cat,” said Strombach.
She says that noise was actually coming from a burglar. Strombach believes a man came though her bedroom window early Monday morning while she was asleep.
“He’s either ninja like or I was sleeping pretty soundly,” said Strombach.
Once inside, the man took Strombach’s wallet, car keys, and jewelry.
After waking up, she didn’t realize she had an intruder until police called her saying the man crashed her car some five miles away near the intersection of Alabama and Primm after leading officers on a short chase.
“Just totaled that car,” she said.
News 4 found her car theft isn’t the only one impacting Tower Grove South residents.
“Any crime at all is concerning,” said Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green.
Alderwoman Megan Green says in April, there have been six reported car thefts in Tower Grove South.
“They’re still not at levels that are really alarming at this point,” said Green.
Year to date numbers show there have been 23 vehicle thefts so far this year, a number that’s increased by 53% compared to the same time in 2018.
“A lot of these are crimes of desperation, crimes of opportunity that are a result of poverty,” said Green.
“If everybody followed the golden rule, life would be grand, but this guy, I would like to see him put away, I would,” said Strombach.
Alderwoman Green says rather than request more patrols, she says there should be emphasis put on programs to help lower income individuals. She and city leaders are working on plans to address some of the crime issues.
Stormbach says once he crashed her car, the man was able to run away. Police have not released a description of the suspect.
