SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A South City woman is still shaken after she says someone shot at her SUV Wednesday morning with her two young children inside.
Bridget Gierer told News 4 she was dropping her 3-year-old and 5-year-old off at daycare in her Dutchtown neighborhood when she came to a stop sign at the intersection of Walsh Street and Minnesota Avenue.
She started to go and quickly pumped the breaks when she says she saw another car speed through the intersection and roll down the passenger side window.
“I saw them raise a gun and I quickly turned the car and pulled off as they were shooting," said Gierer.
Gierer guesses the gunman fired at least five shots. One of those bullets hit the passenger side of her SUV, narrowly missing her children in the back seat.
“When I heard the bullet hit the car I didn’t have any idea where it hit and I was scared to look in the back seat because I didn’t know if it hit one of my kids," said Gierer.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but Gierer worries about what could have happened.
“You almost took a mom from 6 kids, 6 daughters and they need me, and you guys didn’t even think past the end of your gun," said Gierer.
Gierer says she has no idea who shot her or why. Police are still trying to track down the gunman.
She says it's common to hear gunshots in her Dutchtown neighborhood. News 4 wanted to see if crime in that area is on the rise.
St. Louis City police statistics show crime there is increasing. Total crime is up 14 percent year-to-date compared to 2018. Aggravated assault is up 35 percent and homicides have risen 500 percent during the same time period.
